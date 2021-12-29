-
Other Games: Wed - 12. 29. 21
Full Slate: https://www.espn.com/mens-college-ba...11229/group/50
Top 25 / Others
High Point @ #10 Michigan State - Noon - BTN
2:00
Nicholls @ #3 Purdue - BTN
DePaul @ Butler - FS1
Arkansas @ Miss'pi State - SECN
4:00
#16 LSU @ #11 Auburn - ESPN2
#15 Seton Hall @ #21 Providence - FS1
Missouri @ #18 Kentucky - SECN
Nevada @ #6 Kansas - 5:00 - ESPN+
Illinois State @ #24 Wisconsin - 5:00
#14 Tenn @ #19 Bama - 6:00 - ESPN2
Westminster @ BYU - 6:00 - byuTV
Washington @ WSU - 8:00 - ESPNU
The link also has a list of PPD / CANC games.
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules