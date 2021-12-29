Full Slate: https://www.espn.com/mens-college-ba...11229/group/50

Top 25 / Others

High Point @ #10 Michigan State - Noon - BTN

2:00
Nicholls @ #3 Purdue - BTN
DePaul @ Butler - FS1
Arkansas @ Miss'pi State - SECN

4:00
#16 LSU @ #11 Auburn - ESPN2
#15 Seton Hall @ #21 Providence - FS1
Missouri @ #18 Kentucky - SECN

Nevada @ #6 Kansas - 5:00 - ESPN+
Illinois State @ #24 Wisconsin - 5:00

#14 Tenn @ #19 Bama - 6:00 - ESPN2
Westminster @ BYU - 6:00 - byuTV
Washington @ WSU - 8:00 - ESPNU

The link also has a list of PPD / CANC games.