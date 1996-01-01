Results 1 to 6 of 6

Thread: Gonzaga vs Northern Alabama Post Game thoughts and analysis

  1. Today, 04:06 PM #1
    Reborn's Avatar
    Reborn
    Reborn is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Oct 2007
    Posts
    12,772

    Default Gonzaga vs Northern Alabama Post Game thoughts and analysis

    Gonzaga 93
    North Alabama 63
    .
    A nice 30 point victory for the Zags as they get ready for conference play. It wasn't a real good offensive night as the team shot only 48% for the night. They shot only 30% from behind the arch and only 58% from the foul line. However, one nice stat is that the team only had 9 turnovers, which is really good.

    Strawther led the team in scoring with 15 points followed closely by Bolton with 14 and Timme with 12. Hickman led the reserves with 13 points off the bench and Watson scored 10 and had 10 rebounds for his first double double of the year. Sallis scored 8 points off the bench. The bench, once again played very well,

    This concludes non-conference play. The Zags open up conference play on Saturday against LMU.

    Go Zags!!!

    I am going on vacation for 3 weeks and am not sure if I will be able to post an analysis of the games for those 3 weeks; so feel free to do that for me. Thanks!
    Go Zags!!! The Best Is Yet To Come!!!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 04:14 PM #2
    SorenTodd45
    SorenTodd45 is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Jan 2019
    Location
    not in Spokane
    Posts
    1,335

    Default

    I felt that the first half was sloppy by both teams. Still we raced out to a comfortable lead. The 2nd half, it was all GU. We maintained the lead (c'mon, let's get real here), we always have a 20 pt lead against weak sauce, don't we? We won't get tested until we play BYU, this upcoming game against San Fran is a home game. I watch all WCC games (thank U, WCC website), and we are head and shoulders above them. Feel free to disagree, but c'mon, most of this board is in the WCC footprint, we don't live under a rock.
    WE ZIGGED, WE ZAGGED, AND WE STILL ENDED UP AT THE KENNEL !
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 04:28 PM #3
    jazzdelmar's Avatar
    jazzdelmar
    jazzdelmar is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Posts
    20,201

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by SorenTodd45 View Post
    I felt that the first half was sloppy by both teams. Still we raced out to a comfortable lead. The 2nd half, it was all GU. We maintained the lead (c'mon, let's get real here), we always have a 20 pt lead against weak sauce, don't we? We won't get tested until we play BYU, this upcoming game against San Fran is a home game. I watch all WCC games (thank U, WCC website), and we are head and shoulders above them. Feel free to disagree, but c'mon, most of this board is in the WCC footprint, we don't live under a rock.
    Agree and I would include BYU in that group as well. Two months of extended garbage time, as Marv would say.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 04:31 PM #4
    TacomaZAG
    TacomaZAG is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Mar 2007
    Location
    Tacoma, WA
    Posts
    1,661

    Default

    Only one of the three stats that matter was positive tonight, the TO's. The guys MUST shoot better from the line and behind the arc if they are going to be in the mix come the Dance. 30% from deep and sub-60% from the stripe is NOT going to get it done.

    On a positive note, the team D has gotten a lot better. No one got hurt, and they actually played the game, so that's positive as well.

    Go ZAGS
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  5. Today, 05:09 PM #5
    krozman's Avatar
    krozman
    krozman is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2008
    Posts
    1,922

    Default

    The FT percentage is terrible, but no one person missed an obscene amount.....everyone seemed to miss at least one tho
    Krozman
    GU student 1996-2000
    Law Student 2000-2003
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  6. Today, 05:42 PM #6
    zagzilla
    zagzilla is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Seattle
    Posts
    1,779

    Default

    Once again good to see more even distribution of backcourt minutes. Nembhard again gets some rest while Nolan and Hunter get more experienced.

    ZZ
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules