  • Nembhard

    0 0%

  • Bolton

    1 12.50%

  • Strawther

    2 25.00%

  • Holmgren

    1 12.50%

  • Timme

    0 0%

  • Watson

    4 50.00%

  • Hickman

    0 0%

  • Sallis

    0 0%

  • Someone else? Who?

    0 0%
Thread: BZ Bulldog of the Game - North Alabama

  Today, 04:00 PM #1
    Martin Centre Mad Man
    Default BZ Bulldog of the Game - North Alabama

    This was a relaxing final tuneup before conference play - a chance for the team to get out and run off some holiday calories.

    Five Zags scored in double figures. The bench players got plenty of playing time. Watson filled the stat sheet with a double-double to go with some nice assists, steals, and a block. Strawther was the high scorer with 15. Bolton was 5-6 from the floor.

    Who is this afternoon’s BZ Bulldog of the Game?




    Box score: https://www.espn.com/mens-college-ba...meId/401371304
    Gonzaga has defeated Baylor, Illinois, Virginia, Duke, North Carolina, Kansas, UCLA, Arizona, Creighton, Oklahoma, Florida State, Texas A&M, Oregon, Iowa, West Virginia, Auburn, USC, and Washington over just the past three seasons.
  Today, 04:05 PM #2
    jazzdelmar
    Default

    Xanax.
  Today, 04:05 PM #3
    SorenTodd45
    Default

    I voted for Chet, but to be honest, I was half sauced during the entire game (don't worry, no driving here). We played tight in the 2nd half, and that's when games are won or lost. Hoping for a replacement game on Thurs, but I know it wont happen.
    WE ZIGGED, WE ZAGGED, AND WE STILL ENDED UP AT THE KENNEL !
