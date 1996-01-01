Thread: BZ Bulldog of the Game - North Alabama

BZ Bulldog of the Game - North Alabama
This was a relaxing final tuneup before conference play - a chance for the team to get out and run off some holiday calories.
Five Zags scored in double figures. The bench players got plenty of playing time. Watson filled the stat sheet with a double-double to go with some nice assists, steals, and a block. Strawther was the high scorer with 15. Bolton was 5-6 from the floor.
Who is this afternoon’s BZ Bulldog of the Game?
Box score: https://www.espn.com/mens-college-ba...meId/401371304
Gonzaga has defeated Baylor, Illinois, Virginia, Duke, North Carolina, Kansas, UCLA, Arizona, Creighton, Oklahoma, Florida State, Texas A&M, Oregon, Iowa, West Virginia, Auburn, USC, and Washington over just the past three seasons.