Thread: Some Tillie Content

    https://twitter.com/ESPNNBA/status/1475676573600665603
    Go Zags!!!
    Also, nice article in the morning Review about him in the morning Spokesman Review:

    His perspective comes through in a postgame interview. For someone whos dealt with as much turbulence as Tillie  injuries stacked on top of more injuries, missing out on the final stage of his senior season at Gonzaga and other pandemic-induced hardships  the second-year pro speaks as someone whos learned from his misfortunes as opposed to someone whos let them define him.
    Spokesman-Review link: https://www.spokesman.com/stories/20...ga-forward-ki/
    Thanks for that article, Section 116. Fun stuff!
