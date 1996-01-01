Thread: USD game 12/30 postponed

Results 1 to 6 of 6

    Default USD game 12/30 postponed

    Per Meehan:

    https://twitter.com/SRJimm/status/1475898715747467264

    USD Men's and Women's BB programs on pause.
    Default Oops

    fat fingers, meant 12/30 -- mods please correct if you can
    Default

    Today's KGA radio is now more important than ever. Was hoping for 3 games this week, will settle for 2 or 1. Can I say how much I hate COVID?
    Default

    The protocols are irritating at this point. If you arent symptomatic or five days past symptoms no reason to pause.


    Default

    The UCLA football team is unable to participate in tonight’s San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl due to COVID-19 protocols within the Bruins’ program. . .I feel sorry for NC State players, coaches fans and who spent thousands of dollars to fly across country. . .

    Crazy times.
    Default

    My heart aches for all the student athletes (who are non-COVID) that have to go through this "situation". I was planning on watching the UCLA game. Not going to happen now. I don't have COVID, never had it, because I now live my life like a hermit. Hopefully we can get this USD game rescheduled, we need wins to show the NCAA guys we deserve a #1 seed.
