Thread: Dream Team

Qualified for 23 Straight Big Dances



12 Straight Round of 32s



11 Sweet Sixteens (6 Straight)



4 Elite Eights



2017 AND 2021 FINAL FOUR



2 Winningest Players in college basketball history (Karnowski 137, Perkins 134)



2021 Undefeated Regular Season



The Best Point Guard to ever play the game: John Stockton, most assists, most steals.