Thread: Dream Team

Hello everyone - So I thought of playing a little game with anyone who would like to participate. Here are the parameters. My daughter entered Gonzaga in 2011 and graduated in 2015. I have been an avid fan from day one starting in 2011. What I am asking you is - give me your dream team from players starting in 2011 and continuing through this year's team from positions 1 through 5 on the court. If you were in a National Championship game what 5 starting players from the last 10 years would you want to go into battle with? It's not as easy as it sounds. Let's get the debate started - there are no wrong answers. Thank you.