Thread: Dream Team

    Hello everyone - So I thought of playing a little game with anyone who would like to participate. Here are the parameters. My daughter entered Gonzaga in 2011 and graduated in 2015. I have been an avid fan from day one starting in 2011. What I am asking you is - give me your dream team from players starting in 2011 and continuing through this year's team from positions 1 through 5 on the court. If you were in a National Championship game what 5 starting players from the last 10 years would you want to go into battle with? It's not as easy as it sounds. Let's get the debate started - there are no wrong answers. Thank you.
    Really want some mentally and physically tough dudes. With a healthy ankle and this cast, NWG won't let this team lose.

    NWG
    SUGGS
    KISPERT
    SABONIS
    CLARKE
    Really want some mentally and physically tough dudes. With a healthy ankle and this cast, NWG won't let this team lose.

    NWG
    SUGGS
    KISPERT
    SABONIS
    CLARKE
    Hard to argue with that team. So many great players to choose from.

    For kicks I might substitute Wiltjer for Kispert and Shem for Clarke, maybe a bit less bounce but still have shooting, rim protection and scary height/length.
    Suggs
    NWG
    Steven Gray
    Sabonis
    Collins
