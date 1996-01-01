-
WCC POW / FOW - 12/27/21
SAN MATEO, Calif. BYU freshman forward Fousseyni Traore claimed both WCC Men's Basketball Player of the Week and WCC Men's Basketball Freshman of the Week honors, after leading BYU to a third-place finish at the Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic.
#WCCSPORTS PLAYER AND FRESHMAN OF THE WEEK FOUSSEYNI TRAORE, FR., F BYU
Fousseyni Traore swept the WCC Men's Basketball Freshman and Player of the Week honors after he was named to the all-tournament team at the Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic. He helped the Cougars to a third-place finish at the tournament with wins over South Florida and Liberty and a narrow loss to Vanderbilt in between. After narrowly missing out on double-doubles in BYU's first two games, the freshman had a big-time performance in the third-place game with a career-best 19 points and 13 rebounds against Liberty. He also registered a career-best 15 rebounds against Vanderbilt. For the three-game tournament, Traore averaged 13 points, 12.3 rebounds and a block per game while shooting 63.2 percent from the field and 75.0 percent from the free-throw line. These are the first WCC honors for the Cougar freshman.
Player of the Week Also Nominated: Chet Holmgren, Gonzaga; Keshawn Justice, Santa Clara; Joe Quintana, LMU; Matthias Tass, Saint Mary's.
Freshman of the Week Also Nominated: Chet Holmgren, Gonzaga; Maxwell Lewis, Pepperdine; Augustas Marciulionis, Saint Marys; Carlos Stewart, Santa Clara
2021-22 #WCCSPORTS Mens Basketball Player of the Week
November 15: Drew Timme, Gonzaga
November 22: Alex Barcello, BYU
November 29: Dan Fotu, Saint Marys
December 6: Jamaree Bouyea, San Francisco
December 13: Jamaree Bouyea, San Francisco
December 20: Andrew Nembhard, Gonzaga
December 27: Fousseyni Traore, BYU
