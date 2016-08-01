-
Game Thread: Northern Alabama 12.28.2021
The last out of conference game of the season is against North Alabama out of Florence, AL. The Lions seem to like to run when they can, but don't score much when they lose. Zags goal should be to keep them under 60.
Tip: 5:00 PM Eastern, 2:00 PM Pacific
TV: KHQ/Root Sports
Live Stream: https://watchstadium.com/live/north-alabama-at-gonzaga/
Audio Stream: https://thevarsitynetwork.com/audioa...sity-:oas-1503
Live Stats: http://stats.statbroadcast.com/statmonitr/?id=377736
