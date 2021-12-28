-
Other Games: TUE - 12. 28. 21
WCC
Academy of Art University @ San Francisco - 6:00 - WCCN
Yale @ Saint Mary's - 7:00 - WCCN / STADIUM
Others
Alabama State @ #25 Texas Tech - 11:00 - ESPN+
Northwestern State @ #1 Baylor - 5:00 - ESPN+
Notre Dame @ Pitt - 5:00 - ACCN
ICW @ #17 Texas - 5:30 - LONG
Ranked Teams with PPD or CANCLD Games:
#12 Houston, #13 OSU, # 20 Colorado State, #23 Xavier.
https://www.espn.com/mens-college-ba...11228/group/50
