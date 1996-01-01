It's Game Day Gonzaga vs Northern Alabama
Good morning Zag fans: It's Gameday the best day of the week. We're playing Northern Alabama this afternoon at 2 pm; so don't forget. it's at a very different time. So get on your favorite Zag gear and get ready to Rock and Roll. I got a new Zag, very classy, new long sleeved shirt for Christmas. It's really handsome. It does not have the word Gonzaga or Zag on it. All it has is the Zag Bullldog label on the left side of the shirt where a pocket would be. It's got a very handsom collar. The inside of the collar are blue and white stripes. I can wear this kind of a very handsome shirt to work (teaching).
I don't know too much about Northern Alabama, but my guess is that the Zags are going to feast on them as the team prepares for the opening of conference play Thursday and Saturday. So have a great day and enjoy our last non comference game. It's been a very non-conference schedule and it really has prepared the Zags for Conference playm which is a very very important part to the year. So Go Zags. Get 'er done.
Go Zags!!!
Go Zags!!! The Best Is Yet To Come!!!