BREAKING: Gonzaga's WBB team is on a Covid pause. They will not play their games against San Francisco and LMU this week.

Courtney Vandersloot's jersey ceremony was supposed to happen at GU's game against USF on Thursday. The program is now looking for a date to reschedule.

per Brenna Greene, via twitter

WBB Press Release: https://gozags.com/news/2021/12/27/w...le-update.aspx