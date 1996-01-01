Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: CBB Cancellations / Postponements

    Unhappy CBB Cancellations / Postponements

    https://www.espn.com/mens-college-ba...e-covid-issues

    Duke is expected to postpone its games this week against Clemson and Notre Dame because of COVID-19 issues within the Blue Devils' men's basketball program, sources told ESPN.

    An announcement is expected soon regarding the game Wednesday vs. Clemson, but multiple sources said the Notre Dame game on Saturday also will be postponed.

    The ACC modified its rescheduling policy last week as a result of the rapidly spreading omicron variant. Games that are not able to played will be rescheduled, and if a new date cannot be found, the game will be considered a no contest. ACC teams must have a minimum of seven players and one coach in order to play.

    The 2021-2022 season will be chaotic as the peaks and valleys of the pandemic disrupt one basketball program after another. This thread is intended to track the announcements. Doing it in this forum as the MBB doesn't seem the appropriate spot.


    https://www.espn.com/mens-college-ba...ames-postponed

    A pair of top-10 men's basketball matchups in the Pac-12 have been postponed, as UCLA and USC both announced Friday that they are continuing their coronavirus-related pauses.

    No. 5 UCLA (9-1) hasn't played since a 67-56 win over Marquette on Dec. 11, subsequently canceling games against Alabama State, North Carolina and Cal Poly. The Bruins announced Friday that their scheduled games against No. 6 Arizona next Thursday and Arizona State on Jan. 1 have been postponed.

    No. 8 USC (12-0) paused all team activities Sunday, canceling its game against Oklahoma State that had been scheduled for Tuesday. The Trojans were also scheduled to face Arizona and Arizona State next week.

    The Pac-12 will look to reschedule all four games.
    Via @GoodmanHoops, 12/27/21:

    Virginia Tech’s game against North Carolina is postponed on Wednesday due to COVID issues within Hokies program.

    That’s the third ACC game scrapped for Wednesday:

    Duke at Clemson
    FSU at BC
    Virginia Tech at UNC

    I polled more than 125 programs whether or not they have tested the entire team coming back from Christmas break (this does not include any programs previously paused):

    Did Not Test: 73 (58 percent)
    Tested: 53 (42 percent)
    In a later tweet, he opined: " And College basketball scheduling has once again officially become a Sh!t Show.."

    Goodman is also auditioning for the role of "Captain Obvious" in the Old Spice deodorant campaign. . .
