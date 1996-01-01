Thread: CBB Cancellations / Postponements

Duke is expected to postpone its games this week against Clemson and Notre Dame because of COVID-19 issues within the Blue Devils' men's basketball program, sources told ESPN.An announcement is expected soon regarding the game Wednesday vs. Clemson, but multiple sources said the Notre Dame game on Saturday also will be postponed.The ACC modified its rescheduling policy last week as a result of the rapidly spreading omicron variant. Games that are not able to played will be rescheduled, and if a new date cannot be found, the game will be considered a no contest. ACC teams must have a minimum of seven players and one coach in order to play.