-From Woohoo-
Where do I even begin? I don't believe I have the words, but I'll try.
Zag Nation...you mean everything to me. Throughout this entire ordeal, my wife and sister were just blown away by you all. My sister just kept talking about how incredible my 'zag people' were. My wife couldn't believe/understand the mail/donations/messages I kept receiving online and to our home. It just did not make sense how many of you, most of whom I've never even met, showed kindness to me or my family in some way, shape, or form. I can simply never repay you. And while all of these acts of kindness 'didn't make sense' to my wife or sister, I can't say it surprised me when I found out about it. Zag Nation is just different. Zag Nation is special. Even still, I am blown away.
I am going to lock this thread now (I may bump it once or twice), as I see that you all have already had multiple Woohoo threads up, and I don't want to clog the forum again. I will, however, provide my email and cell number. I would absolutely love to hear from any of you. My email is nathanchase82@yahoo.com, and my cell is 314.604.5572.
Thank you again. For your messages, thoughts, prayers, letters, financial donations, etc. This board, and each one of you, mean more to me than you will ever know.
-Woohoo
