A tough holiday stretch for Houston basketball continued when Marcus Sasser, who leads the Cougars with 17.7 points per game, announced on Instagram on Friday that he is done for the season.Sasser had been hindered by a toe injury. He missed a Dec. 14 matchup against Louisiana but managed 31 minutes and 36 minutes in back-to-back wins over Oklahoma State on Dec. 18 and Texas State on Dec. 22.Sasser's announcement came just days after the school announced Tramon Mark (10.1 PPG) would miss the rest of the season following shoulder surgery. Mark and Sasser were key contributors during Houston's Final Four run last season.