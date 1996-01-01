The city of Waco will partner with Baylor University to fund a $185 million home for the universitys basketball teams on the downtown riverfront, one that would double as a city-run performance venue and anchor a larger development.The Waco City Council will vote Tuesday on an agreement to seek $65 million in Tax Increment Financing Zone funding for the Paul and Alejandra Foster Pavilion, which is set to break ground in June and wrap up by January 2024.The Baylor University Board of Regents is set Monday to approve funding for the 7,000-seat arena that athletics officials say will improve fan experience and sightlines for their highly successful teams. The facility will also include a development center for mens and womens teams and offices for coaches.