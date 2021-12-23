-
Other Games: THUR - 12. 23 and SAT - 12. 25. 2021
Limited Schedule today: https://www.espn.com/mens-college-ba...11223/group/50
Liberty vs. Stanford - 1:00 - ESPN2 - Diamond Head Classic (DHC)
Westmont @ Pepperdine - 1:00
NIU vs. Wyoming - 3:30 - ESPNU - DHC
Butler @ St. John's 3:30 - FS1
GMU @ #24 Wisconsin - 4:00 - BTN
BYU vs. Vanderbilt - 7:00 - ESPN2 - DHC
No games will be played on 12/24 or 12/26.
Diamond Head Classic will play 4 games on Saturday, 12/25, with start times (PT) of 10:30, 1:00, 3:30, and 6:00. Team match-ups will be posted here:
https://www.espn.com/mens-college-ba...11225/group/50
MERRY CHRISTMAS !
