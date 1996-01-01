Thread: GU vs North Alabama - Predictions/Thoughts/What you do hope to see

Hoping to see Nembhard continue to play like he knows he is a top 5 PG in the country and that this team needs him to be a scorer too.....tough balance for a PG but this Zags squad needs him to be both facilitator and bucket getter. Hope we see more minutes of Hickman and Nembhard together to help Andrew adapt a more 'scoring guard' mentality at times?
Really hope we see a similar rotation as last game when 8 players earned between 19-26 minutes of PT. I get the distinct impression the more the Zags rely on Watson, Hickman, Sallis to produce the more they will grow into their roles, and as Arizona learned last night - foul trouble is sure to be an issue at some point(s) in the season so you best have minimum 8 deep rotation with all guys ready to rise to the occasion when needed. I believe Hunter Sallis is about to start feelin his stroke from deep; once he shows he can knock down 3's then Zags' bigs can do that pin the defender move they are so good at and clear the runway for some Hunter Sallis Predator Highlights!
Continued aggressive, confident play from Holmgren.....he spent first 1/3 of season deferring and acclimating to D1 pace and physicality; the latter will remain an area for growth but methinks Chet is ready to start imposing his will on the game on the offensive end a bit more now too. It's ok for him not to be a low post scorer for this team; if Holmgren just locks in on knocking down 3's and hitting that Nowitiski-esque step-back fadeaway jumper he has in his arsenal a little more often that will only help open up the offense for others.
I want it all and I want it now!
Merry Christmas breaking GUBoards/Nation!
Even though I care a lot about my basketball opinions, they are like comparing a bicycle to a championship motorcycle who is our coach. . ZagsGoZags