Thread: GU vs North Alabama - Predictions/Thoughts/What you do hope to see

  Today, 05:47 AM #1
    LongIslandZagFan
    Default GU vs North Alabama - Predictions/Thoughts/What you do hope to see

    Next up are the Lions of North Alabama. While coming in 7-5, they have done that mostly against bad teams. Only ranked team they have played is Auburn to a 70-44 loss as the result. Will the Lions roar and take down the Bulldogs or will it be Timme and Company coming out the victors.

    What are you hoping to see in this game? Expecting to see? Thoughts? Predictions?

    Have at it boys and girls!

    Have a safe and merry Christmas all!

    Go Zags!
  Today, 06:52 AM #2
    jazzdelmar
    Back atcha, LI.
  Today, 07:00 AM #3
    Us 96
    Them 62

    Merry Christmas to all
  Today, 07:15 AM #4
    GonzagasaurusFlex
    Hoping to see Nembhard continue to play like he knows he is a top 5 PG in the country and that this team needs him to be a scorer too.....tough balance for a PG but this Zags squad needs him to be both facilitator and bucket getter. Hope we see more minutes of Hickman and Nembhard together to help Andrew adapt a more 'scoring guard' mentality at times?

    Really hope we see a similar rotation as last game when 8 players earned between 19-26 minutes of PT. I get the distinct impression the more the Zags rely on Watson, Hickman, Sallis to produce the more they will grow into their roles, and as Arizona learned last night - foul trouble is sure to be an issue at some point(s) in the season so you best have minimum 8 deep rotation with all guys ready to rise to the occasion when needed. I believe Hunter Sallis is about to start feelin his stroke from deep; once he shows he can knock down 3's then Zags' bigs can do that pin the defender move they are so good at and clear the runway for some Hunter Sallis Predator Highlights!

    Continued aggressive, confident play from Holmgren.....he spent first 1/3 of season deferring and acclimating to D1 pace and physicality; the latter will remain an area for growth but methinks Chet is ready to start imposing his will on the game on the offensive end a bit more now too. It's ok for him not to be a low post scorer for this team; if Holmgren just locks in on knocking down 3's and hitting that Nowitiski-esque step-back fadeaway jumper he has in his arsenal a little more often that will only help open up the offense for others.

    I want it all and I want it now!

    Merry Christmas breaking GUBoards/Nation!
