The Wolverines finished the season with one loss, to rival Michigan State, and beat Iowa in the Big Ten championship to make their first College Football Playoff semifinal. It has been a season of sacrifice already, with the leaders on the team taking more accountability to push each other past the 2-4 season in 2020.As others spoke to the media on Tuesday, the message was the same: No one wants to squander this type of opportunity."My parents always told me when I was young, when you want something that's different, you have to make sacrifices," defensive tackle Christopher Hinton said. "As a team, we're in a position that only four teams in the country are in, and we have to make sacrifices. That's do something different on the weekend, wear a mask around the building.