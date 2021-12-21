Baseball Comes in at No. 35 in Collegiate Baseball's Preseason Poll

, but looks to replace three players selected in the 2021 MLB Draft and four lost to graduation.The Bulldogs' spring schedule includes matchups with three different opponents in Collegiate Baseball's Top 50 that appeared in 2021 NCAA Regionals this spring  Oregon, Oregon State and Oklahoma State  squaring off with all three multiple times. Oklahoma State is ranked No. 7 in Collegiate Baseball's Poll, followed by the Ducks at No. 21 and the Beavers at No. 42. Other scheduled opponents in the receiving votes category include Washington State and conference foes BYU and San Diego.Check GoZags.com for up-to-date game day and schedule information, live stats and more.