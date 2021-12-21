Baseball Comes in at No. 35 in Collegiate Baseball's Preseason Poll
Zags projected to repeat as WCC champs; Gabriel Hughes projected as Pitcher of the Year
SPOKANE, Wash. Just under two months before its season opener, Gonzaga baseball clocked in at No. 35 in Collegiate Baseball's D-I Preseason Poll released Friday the first national ranking by a news outlet ahead of the 2022 season.
Collegiate Baseball also predicted the Bulldogs to repeat as West Coast Conference champions, with 2021 Freshman All-American Gabriel Hughes projected as the WCC Pitcher of the Year. Last Wednesday, Hughes was ranked No. 42 in MLB.com's 2022 Draft prospect rankings.
The Zags are coming off a 2021 season that saw them finish with a 34-19 record, winning a WCC title en route to their highest-ever Regional seed in their first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2018. GU returns 24 players from that squad, including 2021 All-WCC honorees Tyler Rando (C), Brody Jessee (RHP), Michael Spellacy (RHP), Grayson Sterling (OF) and Trystan Vrieling (RHP)
, but looks to replace three players selected in the 2021 MLB Draft and four lost to graduation. Overall, GU returns nine of its top ten pitchers by ERA and six of its top ten hitters by average from last season. Collegiate Baseball named Rando, Lund and Jessee as the Bulldogs' top returners along with redshirt sophomore Stephen Lund, who led GU in homers in 2021.
The Bulldogs' spring schedule includes matchups with three different opponents in Collegiate Baseball's Top 50 that appeared in 2021 NCAA Regionals this spring Oregon, Oregon State and Oklahoma State squaring off with all three multiple times. Oklahoma State is ranked No. 7 in Collegiate Baseball's Poll, followed by the Ducks at No. 21 and the Beavers at No. 42. Other scheduled opponents in the receiving votes category include Washington State and conference foes BYU and San Diego.
GU is slated to begin the 2022 season Feb. 18 at the Sanderson Ford Collegiate Baseball Classic in Surprise, Ariz., with matchups against New Mexico and Oregon State.
