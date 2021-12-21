Results 1 to 1 of 1

Thread: Other Games - TUE - 12. 21. 21

  1. Today, 07:33 AM #1
    RenoZag's Avatar
    RenoZag
    RenoZag is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Just north of I-80
    Posts
    48,693

    Default Other Games - TUE - 12. 21. 21

    Three WCC squads in action today

    https://www.espn.com/mens-college-ba...11221/group/50

    (Schedule subject to change)

    4:00

    Chicago State @ #9 Iowa State - BIG12/ESPN+
    Davidson vs. #10 Alabama - SECN+
    #18 Xavier @ #23 Villanova - FS1
    Appalachian St @ UNC - ACCN
    LMU @ Bellarmine - ESPN+

    #11 Mich. State vs. Oakland - 4:30 - ESPN+

    6:00

    #7 Kansas @ Colorado - ESPN2
    UConn @ Marquette - FS1
    Utah Valley @ Washington - PAC12 ( WA Feed Only )
    Pepperdine @ Oregon - PAC12

    Santa Clara @ San Jose State - 7:00 - MWN

    Michigan's home game for tonight has been canceled due to C19 issues with PFW

    Make it a great day
    Last edited by RenoZag; Today at 09:48 AM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules