Thread: Other Games - TUE - 12. 21. 21

-
Other Games - TUE - 12. 21. 21
Three WCC squads in action today
https://www.espn.com/mens-college-ba...11221/group/50
(Schedule subject to change)
4:00
Chicago State @ #9 Iowa State - BIG12/ESPN+
Davidson vs. #10 Alabama - SECN+
#18 Xavier @ #23 Villanova - FS1
Appalachian St @ UNC - ACCN
LMU @ Bellarmine - ESPN+
#11 Mich. State vs. Oakland - 4:30 - ESPN+
6:00
#7 Kansas @ Colorado - ESPN2
UConn @ Marquette - FS1
Utah Valley @ Washington - PAC12 ( WA Feed Only )
Pepperdine @ Oregon - PAC12
Santa Clara @ San Jose State - 7:00 - MWN
Michigan's home game for tonight has been canceled due to C19 issues with PFW
Make it a great day
Last edited by RenoZag; Today at 09:48 AM.
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules