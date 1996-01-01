The Athletic's Arizona sports beat writer, Doug Haller, covered the Don's loss to GCU and subsequent win over ASU, in a feature story on Coach Golden and the Dons.

http://guboards.spokesmanreview.com/...newthread&f=13

Life goes on, man, Golden told his team. Find a way to be great. If we blow, were going to allow this to affect the way we prepare tomorrow. Straight up. If were champions, if were the team I think we are, a tournament team, Top 25, we shake this thing off and attack Arizona State and we have a great mentality.
A day before the Grand Canyon game, Golden and the Dons practiced at Sunnyslope, bringing the coachs basketball life full circle. With players seated for a film session, Golden introduced Rosenbaum, who stood off to the side. Then Golden asked former Sunnyslope head coach Dan Mannix to say a few words in a gymnasium that bears his name.

Mannix told the Dons that successful teams have five characteristics. They communicate. On the court and off with teammates and coaches. They trust. If Im pressuring the ball, Im trusting that you got my back. Theyre responsible. Individual and collective. Theyre caring. You care about each other and care about what youre doing. And they have pride. You take pride in yourself, pride in your team, pride that you represent your parents and your school.

Mannix told the Dons to appreciate the moment. His final request: Just kick the crap out of Gonzaga, will ya?