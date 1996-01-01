A day before the Grand Canyon game, Golden and the Dons practiced at Sunnyslope, bringing the coachs basketball life full circle. With players seated for a film session, Golden introduced Rosenbaum, who stood off to the side. Then Golden asked former Sunnyslope head coach Dan Mannix to say a few words in a gymnasium that bears his name.
Mannix told the Dons that successful teams have five characteristics. They communicate. On the court and off with teammates and coaches. They trust. If Im pressuring the ball, Im trusting that you got my back. Theyre responsible. Individual and collective. Theyre caring. You care about each other and care about what youre doing. And they have pride. You take pride in yourself, pride in your team, pride that you represent your parents and your school.
Mannix told the Dons to appreciate the moment. His final request: Just kick the crap out of Gonzaga, will ya?