Thread: Gonzaga vs Northern Arizona Post Game thoughts and analysis

  Today, 10:20 PM #1
    Reborn
    Gonzaga vs Northern Arizona Post Game thoughts and analysis

    Gonzaga 95
    N. Arizona 49

    Another great game by the Zags, from beginning to the end. There was no let up in the second half in this game at all. It was another game where the kids shot really well from the 3 point line hitting 10-22 for 48%. They shot 55% as a team for the whole game and 82% from the free throw line. Very good offensive stats, and only 5 turnovers.

    Defensively they held Northern Arizona to 36% shooting as a team and only 22% from behind the arch. The Zags forced N. Arizona into 20 turnovers. Great stats and great effort on the defensive end tonight. The whole team. The team held N. Arizona to just 19 points in the second half, and just 4 points in the last ten minutes and just 1 point in the last 7 minutes when the subs were in. I gotta give a huge shout out to the bench players, and especially those who don't play much because they busted their buns off like they were starts. They outscored N Arizona 17-1 in the last seven minutes...Greg hit 2 three pointers. But their efffort on defense really impressed me tonight. Gonzaga has always says that the team is like a chain, and you will only be as strong as your weakest link. They team showed tonight that their weakest link is pretty damn strong.

    I enjoyed watching this game because the team played so hard from beginning to end, and especially on defense. They showed their potential tonight to be a very good defensive team.

    Holmgren led the Zags with 20 points and 9 rebounds tonight. Watson followed with 17 off the bench in just 18 minutes playing time. Timme had 14 and Nembhard 9. Sallis also had 9. The team is showing that they have learned a lot and improved much since their loss to Alabama. Those 8 or 9 days without a game must have helped as they probably had a lot of time to practice.

    Go Zags!!!
    Go Zags!!! The Best Is Yet To Come!!!
  Today, 10:28 PM #2
    Spink
    Default

    Perry - he is going to be great! Motor and seems teachable.
  Today, 10:34 PM #3
    Zag365
    Default

    Solid team effort. Nice to see more playing time for nearly everyone.
  Today, 10:42 PM #4
    billyberu
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by Spink
    Perry - he is going to be great! Motor and seems teachable.
    Lol... he looked like the Tasmanian Devil out there tonight.

  Today, 11:07 PM #5
    zagfan1
    Default

    Holmgren went 3/3 on his threes. This is what we need out of him in addition to the rebounds and blocks. Watson showed good awareness of his defenders and was patient with his shots. Gregg hit a couple of threes in the late second half and it was great to see. He will be a good shooter. I don’t know what is going on with Strawther and his shots. He seems to be rushing and he even missed an open look under the hoop. Sallis played great on defense and shot well (3/4 from the field). I thought Northern Arizona was daring Timme to shoot the three all game. He shot 1/2 beyond the arc and hesitated a few other times. He made some acrobatic plays in typical Timme fashion. At the end of both halves Gonzaga had the chance to get to 50 and then 100. Both times they got a little sloppy and came up short. Finally, couldn’t help but notice that Perry was having a bad shoe day with the shoe coming off and the laces refusing to bond together. Bad luck for him on that. Overall, glad to see the Zags punishing opponents with great shooting and active defense.
  Today, 11:15 PM #6
    Spink
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by billyberu
    Lol... he looked like the Tasmanian Devil out there tonight.

    Sent from my SM-G960U using Tapatalk
    In two years it is going to be great!
  Today, 11:16 PM #7
    Spink
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by zagfan1
    Holmgren went 3/3 on his threes.
    on first 3 - 0 for 2 after. Still great!
