Thread: Gonzaga vs Northern Arizona Post Game thoughts and analysis

Gonzaga 95
N. Arizona 49
Another great game by the Zags, from beginning to the end. There was no let up in the second half in this game at all. It was another game where the kids shot really well from the 3 point line hitting 10-22 for 48%. They shot 55% as a team for the whole game and 82% from the free throw line. Very good offensive stats, and only 5 turnovers.
Defensively they held Northern Arizona to 36% shooting as a team and only 22% from behind the arch. The Zags forced N. Arizona into 20 turnovers. Great stats and great effort on the defensive end tonight. The whole team. The team held N. Arizona to just 19 points in the second half, and just 4 points in the last ten minutes and just 1 point in the last 7 minutes when the subs were in. I gotta give a huge shout out to the bench players, and especially those who don't play much because they busted their buns off like they were starts. They outscored N Arizona 17-1 in the last seven minutes...Greg hit 2 three pointers. But their efffort on defense really impressed me tonight. Gonzaga has always says that the team is like a chain, and you will only be as strong as your weakest link. They team showed tonight that their weakest link is pretty damn strong.
I enjoyed watching this game because the team played so hard from beginning to end, and especially on defense. They showed their potential tonight to be a very good defensive team.
Holmgren led the Zags with 20 points and 9 rebounds tonight. Watson followed with 17 off the bench in just 18 minutes playing time. Timme had 14 and Nembhard 9. Sallis also had 9. The team is showing that they have learned a lot and improved much since their loss to Alabama. Those 8 or 9 days without a game must have helped as they probably had a lot of time to practice.
Go Zags!!!