For years, Gozagswoohoo would start of GUnit of the Game thread after each Gonzaga win. We will dedicate this one to him.
Who is tonights GUnit of the Game?
Box score.
https://www.espn.com/mens-college-ba...meId/401371299
Holmgren
Timme
Sallis
Watson
Hickman
Nembhard
Someone else? Who?
Gonzaga has defeated Baylor, Illinois, Virginia, Duke, North Carolina, Kansas, UCLA, Arizona, Creighton, Oklahoma, Florida State, Texas A&M, Oregon, Iowa, West Virginia, Auburn, USC, and Washington over just the past three seasons.
Watson definitely had a game. Honorable mention to Sallis, a lot to like
Your children have been placed in the custody of...Carl's Jr.
Watson. A no brainer. His best game as a Zag.
How about being able to vote for Woo Hoo?
Anton is revving up to take WCC 6th Man of the Year. He's obviously 100% healthy and his confidence is soaring.
Anton is just growing every game it seems. Great to see this kid beginning to fulfill his potential.
Mr Holmgren gets my vote for an all round fabulous performance. Grateful for Woohoos progress.
"If you smell something, say something." Jon Stewart
Watty tonight. Really coming into his own the last three weeks. Keep it up Anton!!
Go ZAGS
I voted for Chet, only because I liked what I saw at 6 pm. Hard to type now, I'm sauced, but thankful we won. Prayers to Nathan of course, I would not wish COVID on my worst enemy.
WE ZIGGED, WE ZAGGED, AND WE STILL ENDED UP AT THE KENNEL !
The Watson critics have been quiet lately....... as much as I would like to vote for him..... it was Chet...
I had to go with Chet as well. He was the best player on the floor tonight.
'I found it is the small everyday deeds of ordinary folk that keep the darkness at bay small acts of kindness and love.'
- Gandalf the Grey
________________________________
Foo Time
Loved seeing Chester hunt his shot.