View Poll Results: GUnit of the Game

Voters
39. You may not vote on this poll

  • Holmgren

    9 23.08%

  • Timme

    0 0%

  • Sallis

    0 0%

  • Watson

    30 76.92%

  • Hickman

    0 0%

  • Nembhard

    0 0%

  • Someone else? Who?

    0 0%
Thread: GUnit of the GameNorthern Arizona. This ones for Woohoo.

  Today, 07:56 PM #1
    Martin Centre Mad Man
    Martin Centre Mad Man
    Martin Centre Mad Man is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Apr 2009
    Location
    Moms Basement
    Posts
    8,144

    GUnit of the GameNorthern Arizona. This ones for Woohoo.

    For years, Gozagswoohoo would start of GUnit of the Game thread after each Gonzaga win. We will dedicate this one to him.

    Who is tonights GUnit of the Game?

    Box score.

    https://www.espn.com/mens-college-ba...meId/401371299
    Gonzaga has defeated Baylor, Illinois, Virginia, Duke, North Carolina, Kansas, UCLA, Arizona, Creighton, Oklahoma, Florida State, Texas A&M, Oregon, Iowa, West Virginia, Auburn, USC, and Washington over just the past three seasons.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  Today, 08:01 PM #2
    gueastcoast
    gueastcoast
    gueastcoast is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    New York City
    Posts
    1,783

    Default

    Watson definitely had a game. Honorable mention to Sallis, a lot to like
    Your children have been placed in the custody of...Carl's Jr.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  Today, 08:01 PM #3
    katman50
    katman50 is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    The Rock
    Posts
    1,130

    Default

    Watson. A no brainer. His best game as a Zag.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  Today, 08:02 PM #4
    TexasZagFan
    TexasZagFan
    TexasZagFan is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Irving, TX
    Posts
    10,652

    Default

    How about being able to vote for Woo Hoo?

    Anton is revving up to take WCC 6th Man of the Year. He's obviously 100% healthy and his confidence is soaring.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  Today, 08:03 PM #5
    Plainsman
    Plainsman is online now Kennel Club Material
    Join Date
    Nov 2014
    Posts
    192

    Default

    Anton is just growing every game it seems. Great to see this kid beginning to fulfill his potential.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  Today, 08:03 PM #6
    Zagnailler
    Zagnailler
    Zagnailler is offline Bleeds GU Blue
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Lake Worth Beach, FL
    Posts
    799

    Default

    Mr Holmgren gets my vote for an all round fabulous performance. Grateful for Woohoos progress.
    "If you smell something, say something." Jon Stewart
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  Today, 08:04 PM #7
    TacomaZAG
    TacomaZAG is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Mar 2007
    Location
    Tacoma, WA
    Posts
    1,659

    Default

    Watty tonight. Really coming into his own the last three weeks. Keep it up Anton!!

    Go ZAGS
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  Today, 08:07 PM #8
    SorenTodd45
    SorenTodd45
    SorenTodd45 is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Jan 2019
    Location
    not in Spokane
    Posts
    1,318

    Default

    I voted for Chet, only because I liked what I saw at 6 pm. Hard to type now, I'm sauced, but thankful we won. Prayers to Nathan of course, I would not wish COVID on my worst enemy.
    WE ZIGGED, WE ZAGGED, AND WE STILL ENDED UP AT THE KENNEL !
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  Today, 08:08 PM #9
    bartruff1
    bartruff1 is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Jan 2010
    Posts
    7,944

    Default

    The Watson critics have been quiet lately....... as much as I would like to vote for him..... it was Chet...
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  Today, 08:16 PM #10
    kitzbuel
    kitzbuel
    kitzbuel is online now Moderator
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Northern Virginia
    Posts
    16,987

    Default

    I had to go with Chet as well. He was the best player on the floor tonight.
    'I found it is the small everyday deeds of ordinary folk that keep the darkness at bay small acts of kindness and love.'
    - Gandalf the Grey
    ________________________________



    Foo Time
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  Today, 08:21 PM #11
    Zagceo
    Zagceo
    Zagceo is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Nov 2013
    Location
    Laguna
    Posts
    7,892

    Default

    Loved seeing Chester hunt his shot.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
