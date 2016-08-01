-
Game Thread: Northern Arizona 12.20.2021
GU gets a fairly short turn after a solid win over TT in Phoenix. NAU has the ignominy of being one of the few teams that UW beat, so hopefully the Zags can maintain focus and build on the shooting and ball care shown against TT.
Tip: 9:00 PM Eastern, 6:00 PM Pacific
TV: KHQ/Root Sports
Video Stream: https://watchstadium.com/live/northe...-at-gonzaga-2/
Audio Stream: https://thevarsitynetwork.com/audioa...sity-:oas-1503 and https://tunein.com/radio/Northern-Ar...2021-p1549576/
Live Stats: http://stats.statbroadcast.com/statmonitr/?id=377735
