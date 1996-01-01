Thread: Winter Driving Stories

Results 1 to 2 of 2

    Default Winter Driving Stories

    As I prepare to drive to Spokane for Christmas I am thinking about how confident I am driving in the snow. That confidence was earned by doing everything wrong in the snow and ice and learning from it.

    I bought a firebird during my sophomore year in college. It was great in the summer. I guess it never occurred to me I would have to drive it in the winter. I learned a lot from that car. One of the dumbest things I ever did happened after a late night of studying at Gonzaga. It had been snowing all day. My car was parked on Desmet. I tried to get out of my spot, but my car wouldn't budge. I tried digging around the tires, but still wouldn't move. I lived in Hillyard and it was cold so it was too far to walk. There was no one around to ask for a push so I decided to put my car in drive and then give it a push myself. The plan was that I would then jump in before it got too far. I gave it a push and it took off down the street. Just as it was about to hit a parked car it swerved and went up on the sidewalk. Luckily it was late and nobody was out walking. I ran as fast as I could on ice and somehow caught up to it and jumped in the car. Somehow there was no damage.
    Lol love this story. I am super confident about my snow driving abilities as well.

