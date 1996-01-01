Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: It's Gameday: Gonzaga vs Northern Arizzona

  Today, 07:50 AM
    Reborn
    It's Gameday: Gonzaga vs Northern Arizzona

    Good morning Zag fanss. It's Gameday, the best day of the week. Tonight at 6 pm it's Gonaga vs Northern Arizona in K2. So get your best Zag gear on and get ready to Rock and Roll. The Zags returned to their early season from on Saturday against Texas Tech, and I'm hoping we will see more of that tonight. On Saturday the Zag guards had their best shooting performance this year as they canned 13 three pointers. Nembhard seemed to be out of his shooting slump. I believe that when Gonzaga shoots good from behind the arch, that teams will have a very difficult time defending them. So I look forward to another game of good outside shooting, Have a great time watching the game tonight,

    Go Zags!!!
  Today, 07:57 AM
    SorenTodd45
    I'm already geeked. A normal tip time, weak sauce opponent, plenty of RockStars and adult beverages (and snacks too). What more could I ask for? Oh yeah, a Zags win and no COVID or injuries.
  Today, 08:18 AM
    GrizZAG
    I agree with Reborn that the Zags are a good three point shooting team. It hopefully was just an aberration in those couple of really bad games for some unknown reason. I think they are very good if they are selective and controlled before firing away. Strawther has such a great catch and shoot stroke and Bolton can really step up. I cringe when Timme shoots from distance. It's like putting in golf, you have to believe that shot is going in the hole, right? So much is mental.
