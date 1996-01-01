Thread: It's Gameday: Gonzaga vs Northern Arizzona

Originally Posted by Reborn Originally Posted by

Good morning Zag fanss. It's Gameday, the best day of the week. Tonight at 6 pm it's Gonaga vs Northern Arizona in K2. So get your best Zag gear on and get ready to Rock and Roll. The Zags returned to their early season from on Saturday against Texas Tech, and I'm hoping we will see more of that tonight. On Saturday the Zag guards had their best shooting performance this year as they canned 13 three pointers. Nembhard seemed to be out of his shooting slump. I believe that when Gonzaga shoots good from behind the arch, that teams will have a very difficult time defending them. So I look forward to another game of good outside shooting, Have a great time watching the game tonight,



Go Zags!!!