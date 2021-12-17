Wolfe Named PNGA Women’s Golfer of the Year

The PNGA announced the 2021 Players of the Year for the region Friday. Those honored include Wolfe; Men's Player of the Year, Joe Highsmith of Lakewood, Wash.; Men's Mid-Amateur, Robbie Ziegler of Tualatin, Ore.; Women's Mid-Amateur, Amanda Jacobs of Portland, Ore.; Senior Men's, Tom Brandes of Bellevue, Wash.; Senior Women's, Lara Tennant of Portland, Ore.; Junior Boys', Jeevan Sihota of Victoria, B.C.; and Junior Girls', Kennedy Knox of Normandy Park, Wash.This is the first time since 2019 that the PNGA has named Players of the Year. The annual awards were not given out in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.The Pacific Northwest Golf Association was founded on February 4, 1899. It is a 501c3 charitable, international, amateur golf association dedicated to preserving the true spirit of golf by supporting its member associations, conducting quality championships, and promoting activities beneficial to golfers in the Pacific Northwest region of North America.