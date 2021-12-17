Wolfe Named PNGA Women’s Golfer of the Year
Zag sophomore receives top honor
TACOMA, Wash. — Gonzaga women's golfer Mary Scott Wolfe was the Pacific Northwest Golf Association (PNGA) Women's Golfer of the Year Friday.
Wolfe, a sophomore at GU, put together an impressive year to capture PNGA Women's Player of the Year honors. She won the Pacific Northwest Women's Amateur Championship, finished runner-up at the Oregon Amateur Championship, finished tied for 10th at the West Coast Conference Championship and tied for third at the OGA Tournament of Champions.
The PNGA announced the 2021 Players of the Year for the region Friday. Those honored include Wolfe; Men's Player of the Year, Joe Highsmith of Lakewood, Wash.; Men's Mid-Amateur, Robbie Ziegler of Tualatin, Ore.; Women's Mid-Amateur, Amanda Jacobs of Portland, Ore.; Senior Men's, Tom Brandes of Bellevue, Wash.; Senior Women's, Lara Tennant of Portland, Ore.; Junior Boys', Jeevan Sihota of Victoria, B.C.; and Junior Girls', Kennedy Knox of Normandy Park, Wash.
This is the first time since 2019 that the PNGA has named Players of the Year. The annual awards were not given out in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The PNGA Player of the Year candidates are nominated by the state and provincial golf associations that comprise the PNGA (British Columbia, Idaho, Oregon and Washington), and are selected by a vote of the PNGA Championship Committee.
The Pacific Northwest Golf Association was founded on February 4, 1899. It is a 501c3 charitable, international, amateur golf association dedicated to preserving the true spirit of golf by supporting its member associations, conducting quality championships, and promoting activities beneficial to golfers in the Pacific Northwest region of North America.