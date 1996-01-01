Thread: Gonzaga Nation SI Podcast

Today a new podcast was launched on You Tube, hosted by Dan Dickau and Adam Morrison. It currently has 20 subscribers, 74 views so far
This week on the Gonzaga Nation Podcast, hosts Adam Morrison and Dan Dickau look at the week of upcoming Bulldog games, including a huge matchup against Texas Tech, what the players might need to do mentally with so many nationally televised games and more.
I assume clicks / views = revenue for Adam & Dan. . .
Here's the link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gvtywXkyjzk
You be the judge.