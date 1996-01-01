Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Gonzaga Nation SI Podcast

    Default Gonzaga Nation SI Podcast

    Today a new podcast was launched on You Tube, hosted by Dan Dickau and Adam Morrison. It currently has 20 subscribers, 74 views so far


    This week on the Gonzaga Nation Podcast, hosts Adam Morrison and Dan Dickau look at the week of upcoming Bulldog games, including a huge matchup against Texas Tech, what the players might need to do mentally with so many nationally televised games and more.

    I assume clicks / views = revenue for Adam & Dan. . .

    Here's the link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gvtywXkyjzk

    You be the judge.
    Default

    Cool, but needs to be an actual podcast that I can listen to in the car and working around the house. That's what I use Spotify for.
