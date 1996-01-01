Thread: Woohoo update

I decided, because of the extreme interest, to start a new and more encouraging thread. If the mods feel it should be under the existing Woohoo thread, feel free to move it. A short time ago I received a text from Nathan asking if I would post a brief message on the board. Here is what he sent:
Hey all! I haven't read any PM's yet, but I have read every post of this thread (Nathan, of course is referring to the existing thread). Your kind comments and messages mean more to me than you will ever realize. I am still incredibly weak, and can barely hold my phone for more than 30 seconds before I tire out. BUT...I am alive. The doctor said if I'd waited 6-12 hours longer, I would not have made it! Unreal. I have my wife to thank for that one.
I will have more in depth posts for later in the week, but for now, I just wanted to make sure and acknowledge you all. I am so lucky to be a part of Zag nation. Can't wait to chat more soon. Thank you again.
Love-Woohoo