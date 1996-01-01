Thread: Post game radio GU-TTU

-
Post game radio GU-TTU
Hudson/Morrison: 5th ranked GU knocks off Texas Tech 69-55. GU opened up a 13 point lead in the first half 26-13. Felt like the Zags were in control then but TTU knocked down some threes. Morrison-I was really pleased how they responded after the Alabama game. Nembhard 16, Bolton 15 and Watson 10 lead. McCullar and Arms 14 each TTU. 13-31 from three @ 42%. GU holds TTU to 37.5% from the floor. GU was actually 41.9% from three and 42.9% from the floor. Kind of a defensive slugfest early and eventually GU started to get some separation when Bolton hit a three. GU pushed the lead to 29-18 on a Bolton three and went into halftime 34-26. Guys stepped up and hit shots when the Zags really needed it today. TTU made a run to 42-40 and and then Nembhard hit a big three, maybe not what Few wanted at that point, but when Nembhard saw that go in, on the next one he looked right away. He's been playing well as a point guard, but he hadn't been shooting all that well. He started 1-9 and after that one went in he finished 5-7. Threes kept coming for the Zags including one from Strawther who hit number 12 three, the most for the Zags this year. GU scored 27 of the last 42 point in the game. The Zags haven't been scoring in bunches much this year as they did last year but they did today. And they did it without getting much production from the frontcourt. Holmgren and Timme combined 4-8 from the floor, however Holmgren chipped in with 11 rebound and Timme and Holmgren combined for 5 assists.
Michaelson: We knew it wasn't going to be free flowing and pretty (Hudson). Tech is the best there is at making it nasty and we knew we weren't going to be able to win thru our bigs. Hunter has been out all week and just showed up ready to play last night. Nembhard was just awesome today. Once that 3 went in you could see his confidence grow. We think he is as good a point guard as there is in the country. He has worked so hard on his threes. How about his confidence to take over this game. He was on the floor, getting hand checked face guarded, you name it for 40 minutes and he had 6 assists and 1 TO. Chet and Drew are as unselfish players as you could have. They committed so many players to guarding them and they just kicked it our. Chets ball screen coverage was good and he doesn't have to block shots, guys drive in there and they see him or they change their shot or try to kick it out. And Anton was just awesome, this is probably the most minutes he had this year and he was just dialed in. We've been poking and prodding him and he's healthy and that leads to confidence. And his teammates see it every day in practice. They have confidence in him. We obviously want to win every game but when you look at what we have thrown at the guys, we feel pretty good. We've faced all kinds of challenges and styles. If we can finish off the next 2 we'll be 11 and 2 and running into the league which is really tough this year.
That's pretty much it for today.
Last edited by Section 116; Today at 01:10 PM.
Reason: cleaned up some spelling
-
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules