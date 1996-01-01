Gonzaga vs Texas Tech Post Game thoughts and analysis
Gonzaga 69
Texas Tech 55
This was the kind of game we were all hoping to see. Gonzaga made 13 threes, hitting 41% of them. Season highs and against a good defensive team. Way to go Zags! Also aonly 10 turnovers which was also really great. Maybe a season season low. And finally, hit 8-10 free throws for 80% which is about where it needs to be. Gonzaga really needed this win, and they came out and got it. Mark Few is really really tough to beat when he has this much time to prepare for a game. And they have played Texas Tech a couple times, and as recently as two years ago I thing in the NCAA Quarter Finals. It was a very interesting game because this was a game where our guards did what I was hoping that they would do, SCORE FROM BEHING THE ARCH. Timme only scored 7 and Holmgren 5. Watson had a very good game off the bench score 10 points.
I was hoping to see a breakout game from Nembard and we got it finally. I believe he needs to become a greater offensive threat and scoreer. He led the team in scoring with 16 today making 4-8 from behind the arch. He took a team high 16 shots, which I really like. He missed a number of insside shots which I believe in time he will start hitting those runners. Bolton, the #2 guard scored 15 points all on 3 point shots. He made 5-10 from behind the arch. The guard off the bench, Hickman scored 7 and had an ok game. We got 17 points from our bench which is very good.
Finally I thought Gonzaga's defense was very good tonight. They held Tech to 37% shooting as a team for the game, and holding them to 31% shooting on 6 three pointers. Holmgren has such an outstanding presence on defense. He does foul a little too much, and hopefully he will get better at that. Tech was the kind of team who wanted to score inside but they had so much difficulty with Holmgrem in the game.
Thats about it for now. I'll get this on the board so others can write.
Go Zags!!!
Go Zags!!! The Best Is Yet To Come!!!