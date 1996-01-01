Thread: BZ Bulldog of the Game - Texas Tech

I thought several Zags were deserving of this one, but I went with Nembhard. I thought he played his best game, since UCLA. He kept the offense under control in the face of Texas Tech’s ball pressure. Six assists against one turnover was huge. He made a number of crafty defensive plays to get stops. He worked the clock effectively to close the game out.
Kudos to Bolton for timely shooting. Kudos to Holmgren for his defensive presence and rebounding.
Gonzaga has defeated Baylor, Illinois, Virginia, Duke, North Carolina, Kansas, UCLA, Arizona, Creighton, Oklahoma, Florida State, Texas A&M, Oregon, Iowa, West Virginia, Auburn, USC, and Washington over just the past three seasons.