View Poll Results: BZ Bulldog of the Game

  • Nembhard

    25 64.10%

  • Bolton

    12 30.77%

  • Strawther

    0 0%

  • Holmgren

    0 0%

  • Timme

    0 0%

  • Watson

    2 5.13%

  • Hickman

    0 0%
Thread: BZ Bulldog of the Game - Texas Tech

  1. Today, 12:09 PM #1
    Martin Centre Mad Man
    Default BZ Bulldog of the Game - Texas Tech

    The Zags improved in three critical areas against an excellent defensive team.

    Better three-point shooting? Check.

    Cut down on turnovers? Check.

    Hit your free throws? Check.

    Who is tonight’s BZ Bulldog of the Game?



    Box score
    https://www.espn.com/mens-college-ba...meId/401371295
    Gonzaga has defeated Baylor, Illinois, Virginia, Duke, North Carolina, Kansas, UCLA, Arizona, Creighton, Oklahoma, Florida State, Texas A&M, Oregon, Iowa, West Virginia, Auburn, USC, and Washington over just the past three seasons.
  2. Today, 12:11 PM #2
    Default

    Bolton, without a doubt. We wouldn't have won it without his 3 ball. A case could also be made for Andrew, who played a great game the second half.
  3. Today, 12:11 PM #3
    TexasZagFan
    Default

    Went with Andrew...great second half.
  4. Today, 12:15 PM #4
    gueastcoast
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by TexasZagFan View Post
    Went with Andrew...great second half.
    Definitely could have gone with Bolton, but went with Andrew for fighting through early struggles and coming through big time late.

    Honorable mention to Bolton and to Chet -- such a game changer around the rim.
    Your children have been placed in the custody of...Carl's Jr.
  5. Today, 12:18 PM #5
    23dpg
    Default

    Game got close (2points), Bolton hit shots, game.
    I thought his 3s swung the game in our favor.
  6. Today, 12:18 PM #6
    Default

    Check the individual stat category leaders for the multiple honorable mentions. Team kept its cool, played its game on on both ends of the court and fed the hot hands on offense. Well played and superbly coached.
  7. Today, 12:19 PM #7
    Default

    Bolton is the right answer here....but great game from all the guards really.
  8. Today, 12:21 PM #8
    krozman
    Default

    Nembhard for me personally. The lack of turnovers are more his doing than bolton, who was amazing with his shooting. Really like what I saw when you have a defense that wont let the post players do their thing.
  9. Today, 12:25 PM #9
    Default

    Correction Noted....................

    As stated earlier, MUCH better FT's, TO's, and 3-pt shooting.

    Went with Nemby for both shooting from behind the arc and running the show really well, including only 1 TO in 40 minutes. Coach can take him off restriction and give him the keys to the car again.

    Go ZAGS
  10. Today, 12:27 PM #10
    White lightning
    Default

    Watson should get honorable mention. I feel it was one of his best games. Andrew played with more confidence.

  11. Today, 12:31 PM #11
    Zagceo
    Default

    Nemb played 40
  12. Today, 12:31 PM #12
    Martin Centre Mad Man
    Default

    I thought several Zags were deserving of this one, but I went with Nembhard. I thought he played his best game, since UCLA. He kept the offense under control in the face of Texas Tech’s ball pressure. Six assists against one turnover was huge. He made a number of crafty defensive plays to get stops. He worked the clock effectively to close the game out.

    Kudos to Bolton for timely shooting. Kudos to Holmgren for his defensive presence and rebounding.
    Gonzaga has defeated Baylor, Illinois, Virginia, Duke, North Carolina, Kansas, UCLA, Arizona, Creighton, Oklahoma, Florida State, Texas A&M, Oregon, Iowa, West Virginia, Auburn, USC, and Washington over just the past three seasons.
  13. Today, 12:40 PM #13
    Default

    FWIW

    Nembhard, for ball handling, defense, rebounding, and hitting some big perimeter shots in the 2H. He was big in recovery from TT’s rally to within 2.

    Runner up, Bolton. If he didn’t hit those perimeter shots in the 1H the game would been different.
  14. Today, 01:00 PM #14
    Default

    Bolton kept us in it with timely 3's. He did chuck up 2 ill-advised "heat checks" though. Watson was huge when Chet was in foul trouble.

    ZZ
