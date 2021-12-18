Thread: Game Thread: Texas Tech 12.18.2021

-
Game Thread: Texas Tech 12.18.2021
Zags are coming off an impromptu finals break and match up with Texas Tech in Phoenix.
Tip: 1:00 PM Eastern, 10:00 AM Pacific
TV: CBS
Video stream: https://cbs-sports.app.link/cbklive
Audio stream: https://thevarsitynetwork.com/audioa...sity-:oas-1503
Live Stats: http://stats.statbroadcast.com/broadcast/?id=377933
CBS Announcers: Tom McCarthy, Jim Spanarkel
