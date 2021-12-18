Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Game Thread: Texas Tech 12.18.2021

    Game Thread: Texas Tech 12.18.2021

    Zags are coming off an impromptu finals break and match up with Texas Tech in Phoenix.

    Tip: 1:00 PM Eastern, 10:00 AM Pacific

    TV: CBS
    Video stream: https://cbs-sports.app.link/cbklive
    Audio stream: https://thevarsitynetwork.com/audioa...sity-:oas-1503

    Live Stats: http://stats.statbroadcast.com/broadcast/?id=377933
    Default

    CBS Announcers: Tom McCarthy, Jim Spanarkel
