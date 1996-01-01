Thread: It's Game Day Gonzaga vs Texas Tech

Good morning Zag fans. It's Game Day, the best day of the week. Gonzaga is playing Texas Tech who has recently jumped into the polls after beating Tennessee last week. They only have one loss so far this year. So get your best Gonzaga gear on and get ready to rock and roll. REMEMBER that the game is on at 10:00 am this morning on CBS. It's been about 10 days since Gonzaga has played; so we're ll hungry to see them play and hopefully get back on the winning track
Texas Tech will be another very tough team that plays imposing defense. They will try to smother Nembhard and Timme every time these two players get the ball. It will be very interesting to see what Mark Few and the coaches have done to counteract this kind of defense that teams lately have been playing to stop Gonzaga's vaunted offense. Basketball, like any sport, is kind of like a chess match where one team has a strategy that has been working, and then the other teams begin to develop schemes to beat that offense, and then the first team must create new patterns on offense to beat that defense. Gonzaga started off this season by throwing the ball inside to our post player, and in particular Timme. The teams tried to play Timme one on one and they could NOT do it. So teams quickly began to double and tripple team him. They used this same strategy to defend Nembhard because he has extremely good passing skills and early on in the season he was destroying teams with his passing. I'm very excited to see what Few does now to create better offense.
The defensive strategy that has been causing Gonzag trouble lately has been to pack it in on the inside of the lane in order plug up the middle of the court so Timme and Nembhard can not hurt the defense in the middle. This defensive strategy forces Gonzaga to shoot from the outside, and if there has been a weakness this year it has been shooting from the perimeter. What has been Gonzaga's most effective offensive weapon (3 point shooting) over the years, seems to be it's achilees heel this year. So far this season Gonzaga is just shooting 32% from the 3 point line, and that's not good at all. Nembhard, because he is a pointguard, should be shooting much higher than 28% from behind the arch. And Holmgreen, who has been touted as a very good 3 point shooter, is only shooting 33%. And Timme, who was supposed to be working on his outside shot during the offseason in order to be a better NBA player, is only shooting 12% from behind the arch. And our main substitute guard coming off the bench, Hickman, is only shooting 33% also. I believe that if Gonzaga is going to be a team who advances deep into the NCAA Tournament in March, they will need to become a better 3 point shooting team. How do they do that? There is only one way, and that is to get into the gym and correct whatever needs to be corrected with the mechanics of their shot. Shooting is all about proper mechancs and then practicing that for long hours in the gym.
I want to say one more thing about something that needs to happen if Gonzaga is going to truly be an elite team and that is that it needs to find a go-to-guy who can carry us at the end of the game. Unfortunately, it can not be Timme because teams will double and tripple team him in order to stop him. Therefore, one of our outside shooters is going to have to step up. And in my opinion it has to be Strawther. He tried to be that guy against Alabama and failed. In the last 3 minutes of that game he missed a crucial one and one from the line and went 0-3 shooting. And he turned the ball over once. I'm sure he was disappointed with his performance against Alabama, but I am hoping that he hasn't been discouraged because he is very young. He's going to become a very great one on one player eventually, and I think he and the team needs to continue to impress upon him the need for him to beocme the closer.
Well, this turned out to be a lengthy post. Like most of us I've had a lot of time to think and rewatch that Alabama game several times. Gonzaga is a better team than Alabama and Duke. They have the players, now they just need to develop their skills as well as team chemistry. Thankfully, the season is still young and they have time to develop into a championship team in March.
Go Zags!!!