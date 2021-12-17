Results 1 to 5 of 5

Thread: Other Games: FRI - 12. 17. 21

    Default Other Games: FRI - 12. 17. 21

    The full slate: https://www.espn.com/mens-college-ba...11217/group/50

    WCC

    San Jose State @ Portland - 6:00 - WCCN
    Florida A&M @ Santa Clara - 6:00 - WCCN
    St. Mary's vs. San Diego State - 7:00 - FLO ( Colangelo Classic, Phoenix, AZ )
    No. Dakota State @ UOP - 7:00 - WCCN

    OTHERS

    St. Bona vs. Virginia Tech - 1:00 - ESPN2
    Richmond vs. NC State - 3:30 - ACCN
    #9 Villanova @ Creighton - 5:00 - FS1


    Given the reemergence of COVID related cancellations & postponements in the sports world, I suppose one should take all schedules with a grain of salt.

    Have a fine Friday.


    The GUB Resource Library: Links to: Stats, Blogs, Brackets, & More. . .

    They go to school. They do their homework. They shake hands. They say please and thank you. But once you throw that ball up, they will rip your heart out and watch you bleed. -- Jay Bilas
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by RenoZag View Post
    The full slate: https://www.espn.com/mens-college-ba...11217/group/50

    Given the reemergence of COVID related cancellations & postponements in the sports world, I suppose one should take all schedules with a grain of salt.

    Have a fine Friday.
    Makes this Texas Tech game all the more important of an opportunity for Zags to make a strong statement about the kind of team they are and leave the committee members firm in their conviction Zags deserve a #1 seed. I have a bad feeling about what the Omicron variant may do to schedules moving forward. Could see lots of games cancelled but, hopefully, everyone boosted and cleared for NCAA tourney in March.
    Even though I care a lot about my basketball opinions, they are like comparing a bicycle to a championship motorcycle who is our coach. . ZagsGoZags
    Default

    Per CBS' Jon Rothstein:

    Kentucky and North Carolina are now officially slated to play in Saturday's CBS Sports Classic in Las Vegas, per release. UCLA is on "pause."

    Jeff Goodman, via twitter, posted this in the last hour:

    Here’s the updated list of programs either paused or actively canceling games due to COVID:

    Akron
    Cornell
    Cleveland State
    DePaul
    Ohio State
    Penn State
    Seton Hall
    Syracuse
    Tulane
    UCLA
    I hope that list doesn't grow. . .starting to feel like March 2020. . .
    Default

    https://www.spokesman.com/stories/20...ew-of-corey-k/
    Zags watch Cory Kispert play
    If you want to be happy tomorrow, think good thoughts today--Bud Fisher


    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by zag buddy View Post
    https://www.spokesman.com/stories/20...ew-of-corey-k/
    Zags watch Cory Kispert play
    I watched Corey play last night, and still happy that my Suns won. Anyways, CBS for 'morrow:

    our game vs TT
    Louisville vs WKU (elevated from CBS-SN)
    Kentucky vs North Carolina

    (in that order^)
    WE ZIGGED, WE ZAGGED, AND WE STILL ENDED UP AT THE KENNEL !
