Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Drew article in The Athletic

  1. Today, 12:33 PM #1
    Zagceo's Avatar
    Zagceo
    Zagceo is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Nov 2013
    Location
    Laguna
    Posts
    7,852

    Default Drew article in The Athletic

    Dana O'neil

    Drew Timme eases back into his chair, slings one arm around a neighboring seat and smiles, the edges of his Drew Manchu curling upward. He has been given a very simple task – to describe himself – and he is clearly warming up to the answer.
    “I mean, I guess people say I can be a little ######baggy,’’ he says.

    https://theathletic.com/3019137/2021...mmes-got-this/

    and of course merch

    https://www.gimmetimme.com
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 01:06 PM #2
    jazzdelmar's Avatar
    jazzdelmar
    jazzdelmar is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Posts
    20,148

    Default

    Graphics are a bit derivative but WTH if it sells.

    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Keep_Calm_and_Carry_On
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules