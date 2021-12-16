Thread: Drew article in The Athletic

-
Drew article in The Athletic
Dana O'neil
Drew Timme eases back into his chair, slings one arm around a neighboring seat and smiles, the edges of his Drew Manchu curling upward. He has been given a very simple task – to describe himself – and he is clearly warming up to the answer.
“I mean, I guess people say I can be a little ######baggy,’’ he says.
https://theathletic.com/3019137/2021...mmes-got-this/
and of course merch
https://www.gimmetimme.com
-
