Gonzaga Men's Track Wraps Up First-Ever Indoor Meet at The Podium
Seven Zags Crack the Top 10 over Three Events
SPOKANE, Wash. Gonzaga men's track and field competed in the first-ever collegiate track meet at The Podium Saturday, highlighted by a strong showing from its distance runners and a total of seven top-ten finishes over three different races. This event was the first time a GU team competed in an indoor meet in December, and the Zags' first indoor meet since 2019.
Cullen McEachern took second in the mile, crossing the finish line in 4:11.8 while freshmen Carp Mukai (seventh, 4:16.36) and Will Thorsett (10th, 4:23.39) both cracked the top 10 in their first races in a GU uniform. In the 3,000 meters, Wil Smith (8:23.79) and Dominic Arce (8:24.92) took third and fourth overall, with Bryce Cerkowniak (eighth, 8:37.37) made it another distance race with three Zags in the top 10. As GU's lone representative in the 800, Jackson Lyne took 10th with a time of 1:58.55. Both McEachern and Smith ran negative splits in their races en route to team-best finishes.
"We brought 15 men into a beautiful brand-new world-class venue to get a little test effort in before finals and prior to going home for the holiday season," said men's head coach Pat Tyson. "Our goal was to just have some fun after a long cross country season. We'll now take a break and get ready to return to the Podium again soon."
Spokane Invitational
Spokane, Wash. | Dec. 11
Gonzaga Individual Results
800m
10. Jackson Lyne - 1:58.55
Mile
2. Cullen McEachern - 4:11.80
7. Carp Mukai - 4:16.36
10. Will Thorsett - 4:23.39
11. Jackson Lyne - 4:23.47
13. Sam McCloughan - 4:24.17
14. Brenden Charbeneau - 4:24.36
28. James Powers - 4:56.57
3,000m
3. Wil Smith - 8:23.79
4. Dominic Arce - 8:24.92
8. Bryce Cerkowniak - 8:37.37
11. Jeremiah Mackie - 8:41.76
12. Nicola DiMartino - 8:43.67
13. Cooper Laird - 8:44.12
14. Paul Talens - 8:52.42
15. Ansel Tucker - 8:55.88