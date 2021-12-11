Gonzaga Men's Track Wraps Up First-Ever Indoor Meet at The Podium

Seven Zags Crack the Top 10 over Three Events

SPOKANE, Wash.  Gonzaga men's track and field competed in the first-ever collegiate track meet at The Podium Saturday, highlighted by a strong showing from its distance runners and a total of seven top-ten finishes over three different races. This event was the first time a GU team competed in an indoor meet in December, and the Zags' first indoor meet since 2019.

Cullen McEachern took second in the mile, crossing the finish line in 4:11.8 while freshmen Carp Mukai (seventh, 4:16.36) and Will Thorsett (10th, 4:23.39) both cracked the top 10 in their first races in a GU uniform. In the 3,000 meters, Wil Smith (8:23.79) and Dominic Arce (8:24.92) took third and fourth overall, with Bryce Cerkowniak (eighth, 8:37.37) made it another distance race with three Zags in the top 10. As GU's lone representative in the 800, Jackson Lyne took 10th with a time of 1:58.55. Both McEachern and Smith ran negative splits in their races en route to team-best finishes.

"We brought 15 men into a beautiful brand-new world-class venue to get a little test effort in before finals and prior to going home for the holiday season," said men's head coach Pat Tyson. "Our goal was to just have some fun after a long cross country season. We'll now take a break and get ready to return to the Podium again soon."

Spokane Invitational
Spokane, Wash. | Dec. 11

Gonzaga Individual Results

800m

10. Jackson Lyne - 1:58.55

Mile

2. Cullen McEachern - 4:11.80

7. Carp Mukai - 4:16.36

10. Will Thorsett - 4:23.39

11. Jackson Lyne - 4:23.47

13. Sam McCloughan - 4:24.17

14. Brenden Charbeneau - 4:24.36

28. James Powers - 4:56.57

3,000m

3. Wil Smith - ​​8:23.79

4. Dominic Arce - 8:24.92

8. Bryce Cerkowniak - 8:37.37

11. Jeremiah Mackie - 8:41.76

12. Nicola DiMartino - 8:43.67

13. Cooper Laird - 8:44.12

14. Paul Talens - 8:52.42

15. Ansel Tucker - 8:55.88

