Women's Track Puts in Strong Showing at Spokane Invitational

GU runners comprised six of the competition's top ten times, with Liz Hogan (fifth, 10:02.21), Brittney Hansen (sixth, 10:13.91), Kate Donaldson (eighth, 10:21.15) and Lily Visser (10th, 10:35.37) rounding out a solid day in the distance races for the Bulldogs.28. Ava Prunier-Herman - 26.7440. Grace Dalton - 27.2843. Alexis Knight - 27.4546. Emilee Groth - 27.5557. Leighton Joy - 28.578. Ellie Armbruster - 1:00.5324. Taylor Biondi - 1:03.872. Morgan Greene - 2:18.814. Emma Flood - 2:24.155. Karina Smith - 2:25.384. Jillian Greene - 5:06.837. Alyssa Bienfang - 5:12.5911. Elizabeth Brands - 5:22.5113. Tate Beasley - 5:24.3616. Mary Cate Babcock - 5:27.4518. Kate Ferrell - 5:33.361. Alicia Anderson - 9:41.672. Elisabeth Danis - 9:43.425. Liz Hogan - 10:02.216. Brittney Hansen - 10:13.918. Kate Donaldson - ​​10:21.1510. Lily Visser - 10:35.3711. Emily Phelps - 10:35.5916. Jasmine Nguyen - 10:52.79