Women's Track Puts in Strong Showing at Spokane Invitational
Armbruster runs fastest 400m in program history; Anderson, Danis go 1-2 in 3K
SPOKANE, Wash. Competing in the first-ever collegiate indoor track meet at The Podium, Spokane's new indoor facility, Gonzaga women's track and field kicked off indoor season with a strong showing at the Spokane Invitational. This event was the first time a GU team competed in an indoor meet in December, and the Zags' first indoor meet since 2019.
Saturday's races were highlighted by a new program record from a fresh face Ellie Armbrust ran the fastest 400 meter dash in program history in her first race for GU with a time of 1:00.53, placing eighth.
The Zag women dominated the 3,000 meter races, with Alicia Anderson (9:41.67) and Elisabeth Danis (9:43.42) posting the two best times of the day for first and second overall.
GU runners comprised six of the competition's top ten times, with Liz Hogan (fifth, 10:02.21), Brittney Hansen (sixth, 10:13.91), Kate Donaldson (eighth, 10:21.15) and Lily Visser (10th, 10:35.37) rounding out a solid day in the distance races for the Bulldogs.
Jillian Greene had the Zags' fastest mile time of the day in her first race since transferring to GU over the offseason, crossing the finish line with a time of 5:06.83 for fourth overall.
"Really fun day in what I think is one of the best indoor facilities in the country," said women's head coach Jake Stewart. "What the city of Spokane has put together with The Podium is first class all the way.
"It was a nice way for our group to finish off the first semester before we head into finals this next week. Really good performances for this time of year gives everyone a benchmark and an idea of where they're at and what we can do moving forward."
Spokane Invitational
Spokane, Wash. | Dec. 11
Gonzaga Individual Results
200m
28. Ava Prunier-Herman - 26.74
40. Grace Dalton - 27.28
43. Alexis Knight - 27.45
46. Emilee Groth - 27.55
57. Leighton Joy - 28.57
400m
8. Ellie Armbruster - 1:00.53
24. Taylor Biondi - 1:03.87
800m
2. Morgan Greene - 2:18.81
4. Emma Flood - 2:24.15
5. Karina Smith - 2:25.38
Mile
4. Jillian Greene - 5:06.83
7. Alyssa Bienfang - 5:12.59
11. Elizabeth Brands - 5:22.51
13. Tate Beasley - 5:24.36
16. Mary Cate Babcock - 5:27.45
18. Kate Ferrell - 5:33.36
3,000m
1. Alicia Anderson - 9:41.67
2. Elisabeth Danis - 9:43.42
5. Liz Hogan - 10:02.21
6. Brittney Hansen - 10:13.91
8. Kate Donaldson - 10:21.15
10. Lily Visser - 10:35.37
11. Emily Phelps - 10:35.59
16. Jasmine Nguyen - 10:52.79