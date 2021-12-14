-
Other Games - TUE - 12. 14. 21
WCC
Santa Clara @ Boise State - 6:00 - CBSSN
Cal State Stanislaus @ St. Mary's - 7:00
UC S. Barbara @ UOP - 7:00 - WCCN / STADIUM
OTHERS
4:00
VMI @ Wake Forest - ACCN
Furman @ UNC - ESPN2
5:00
So. Carolina State @ #2 Duke - ACCN
Louisiana @ #14 Houston - ESPN+
Arkansas State @ #25 Texas Tech - BIG12/ESPN+
Tarleton @ So. Alabama
Arizona State @ Creighton - FS1
6:00
#6 Alabama @ Memphis - ESPN
No. Alabama @ #13 Auburn - SECN
Arkansas-PB @ #17 Texas - ESPNU
Full Slate: https://www.espn.com/mens-college-ba...11214/group/50
