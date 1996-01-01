-
What #1 looks like
Player Ht Wt Age Mins
AKINJO 6'1" 190 21 30.1
CRYER 6'1" 185 20 24.8
FLAGLER 6'3" 180 22 24.1
BROWN 6'8" 205 18 23.6
MAYER 6'9" 225 22 22.8
SOCHAN 6'9" 230 18 20.9
Tchatch. 6'8" 245 22 20.9
THAMBA 6'10" 245 22 17.9
Athletic, strong, mature, well-coached. Based on watching last night's game, I don't know if schemes or skill will beat Baylor this year. They can go intense pressure because the 8-player rotation is all playing around 20 mins. They are just stronger and more athletic than most everyone.
I want to watch their Texas Tech game to see how they look vs. a common opponent.
Ihre Papiere bitte
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules