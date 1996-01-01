-
SELLING - Two Ticket to Texas Tech game!
I am selling two tickets to the Jerry Colangelo Classic in Phoenix this coming Saturday. Tickets get you into the Zags game and USC vs. Georgia Tech. Face value was $92/ticket plus $13/ticket fee, a total of $210. I will absorb the fees and sell the pair for $180.
Seats: I bought through the Gonzaga Ticket office, a privilege due to my yearly contribution to the Athletic Office. I do not know the precise location as seats are assigned based on a points system and they can’t be picked up until game day at Will Call. At the sales date, they were described as “lower lever sideline”.
I make a minimal donation so I am not high on the priority list. That said, my tickets for the Battle in Seattle were great, first row about the rows on the floor, corner of the court and those seats were listed as “corner” seats, so I expect (but can’t promise), these to be better. I will call the Zags ticket office on Monday to see if they can give me the precise location and edit this post with the information.
If interested, please PM me or respond here.
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules