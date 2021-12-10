Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Pre-Game Analysis for Lady Zag Wbb versus Stephen F. Austin

    From GoZags:

    RV/RV WBB Hosts Stephen F. Austin on Sunday
    This marks the last home game for the Zags until Dec. 30

    RV/RV Gonzaga (7-2, 0-0 WCC) vs. Stephen F. Austin (8-1)
    SUNDAY, DEC. 12 | 6:30 P.M. | McCARTHEY ATHLETIC CENTER | SPOKANE
    LIVE VIDEO | LIVE STATS | 94.1 AM or 790 AM KJRB

    THE TIP OFF
    - The Gonzaga Bulldogs host Stephen F. Austin on Sunday, Dec. 12.
    - This is the first meeting between the two programs.
    - GU is forcing an average of 13.7 turnovers per game and a total of 96 so far this season.
    - The Zags are averaging 38.9 rebounds a game and a 10.1 rebound margin, which ranks 20th in the nation.
    - Offensively, Gonzaga averages 67.1 points per game.
    - Both Kayleigh and Kaylynne Truong are leading the Bulldogs by averaging 11.9 points a game. Senior Melody Kempton is right behind them with 10.4 ppg. Kayleigh Truong had to miss two games due to an injury suffered in the Rainbow Wahine Showdown in Honolulu, Hawaii.
    - Melody Kempton is currently only nine rebounds away to recording 400 career rebounds in a Gonzaga uniform.
    - The Zags are coming off a tough loss to Washington State University, when the Bulldogs fell late to the Cougs, 51-49.
    - Gonzaga has three more non-conference games before starting WCC play on December 30 at home against San Francisco.
    - After this game, the Zags are on the road until Dec. 30 with a game at UC Davis on Dec.19 and another at Eastern Washington University on Dec. 21.
    - SFA is the only WAC school that Gonzaga is set to play during the regular season.
    - The Ladyjacks are 1-1 on the road and 3-0 at neutral sites.
    - The Bulldogs will face six teams that were part of the 2021 NCAA Tournament during the 2021-22 campaign.
    - Last season, the Zags advanced to the NCAA Tournament for the fourth-straight year under head coach Lisa Fortier.
    - Gonzaga returns two starters and seven letterwinners from last season's squad that claimed the Zags' fifth consecutive West Coast Conference regular season title.
    -The Zags won their ninth WCC Tournament Title in 2021 with a thrilling victory over BYU in the championship game.

    SCOUTING THE LADYJACKS
    - SFA is currently 8-1 overall and is on a five-game winning streak.
    - The Ladyjacks are coming off a dominant 9-31 win over Our Lady of the Lake on Dec. 4. Gonzaga will be its first opponent in over a week.
    - SFA has only lost this season at Texas A&M with a 75-82 loss.
    - The Ladyjacks are averaging 85.9 points a game and having a scoring margin of 29.8, ranking them the fifth-best scoring offense in the country.
    - The team is led by Stephanie Visscher, who is averaging 13.6 points a game.
    - Avery Brittingha leads the team in rebounds with 5.4 a game.
    - SFA is coming off a successful 2020-21 campaign as the team made the NCAA Tournament after posting a 24-3 regular season record.
    Link: https://gozags.com/news/2021/12/10/w...on-sunday.aspx

    From the Spokesman-Review:

    Gonzaga Women Must Take Care of Ball Against Stephen F. Austin’s Defensive Pressure
    By Jim Allen
    jima@spokesman.com
    (509) 459-5437

    Taking care of business means taking care of the ball, something the Gonzaga women didn’t do in Wednesday’s 51-49 nonconference loss to Washington State.

    The Zags committed 20 turnovers and allowed the Cougars to steal the ball 13 times, the most by an opponent in almost two years.

    “Some of the passes we made, I don’t know,” coach Lisa Fortier said. “One of them came straight to me.”

    Senior guard Abby O’Connor agreed.

    “The momentum they got off turnovers really hurt us,” O’Connor said.

    The importance of ball security will be underscored on Sunday night, when the Zags (7-2) host Stephen F. Austin.

    An NCAA Tournament team last year, the Ladyjacks are 8-1; more to the point, they rank second in the nation in steals with almost 15 per game.

    That number is slightly misleading. Of their 131 steals, 25 came in a lopsided win against Division II Arlington Baptist. The Ladyjacks got 18 more in their last outing, a 90-31 romp over Our Lady of the Lake University.

    In their only loss, at Texas A&M, they snagged only eight balls; and another nine in a narrow win over New Mexico.

    Moreover, GU isn’t turning the ball over more frequently than it did last year, about 15.5 per game; it’s just that turnovers played a big factor in the loss to WSU.

    Lose the handle again on Sunday and the Zags will have lost their margin of error for earning an at-large berth in the NCAA Tournament.
    You can read the rest here: https://www.spokesman.com/stories/20...against-steph/

