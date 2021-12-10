Thread: Pre-Game Analysis for Lady Zag Wbb versus Stephen F. Austin

RV/RV WBB Hosts Stephen F. Austin on Sunday

This marks the last home game for the Zags until Dec. 30RV/RV Gonzaga (7-2, 0-0 WCC) vs. Stephen F. Austin (8-1)SUNDAY, DEC. 12 | 6:30 P.M. | McCARTHEY ATHLETIC CENTER | SPOKANELIVE VIDEO | LIVE STATS | 94.1 AM or 790 AM KJRB- The Gonzaga Bulldogs host Stephen F. Austin on Sunday, Dec. 12.- This is the first meeting between the two programs.- GU is forcing an average of 13.7 turnovers per game and a total of 96 so far this season.- The Zags are averaging 38.9 rebounds a game and a 10.1 rebound margin, which ranks 20th in the nation.- Offensively, Gonzaga averages 67.1 points per game.- Both Kayleigh and Kaylynne Truong are leading the Bulldogs by averaging 11.9 points a game. Senior Melody Kempton is right behind them with 10.4 ppg. Kayleigh Truong had to miss two games due to an injury suffered in the Rainbow Wahine Showdown in Honolulu, Hawaii.- Melody Kempton is currently only nine rebounds away to recording 400 career rebounds in a Gonzaga uniform.- The Zags are coming off a tough loss to Washington State University, when the Bulldogs fell late to the Cougs, 51-49.- Gonzaga has three more non-conference games before starting WCC play on December 30 at home against San Francisco.- After this game, the Zags are on the road until Dec. 30 with a game at UC Davis on Dec.19 and another at Eastern Washington University on Dec. 21.- SFA is the only WAC school that Gonzaga is set to play during the regular season.- The Ladyjacks are 1-1 on the road and 3-0 at neutral sites.- The Bulldogs will face six teams that were part of the 2021 NCAA Tournament during the 2021-22 campaign.- Last season, the Zags advanced to the NCAA Tournament for the fourth-straight year under head coach Lisa Fortier.- Gonzaga returns two starters and seven letterwinners from last season's squad that claimed the Zags' fifth consecutive West Coast Conference regular season title.-The Zags won their ninth WCC Tournament Title in 2021 with a thrilling victory over BYU in the championship game.- SFA is currently 8-1 overall and is on a five-game winning streak.- The Ladyjacks are coming off a dominant 9-31 win over Our Lady of the Lake on Dec. 4. Gonzaga will be its first opponent in over a week.- SFA has only lost this season at Texas A&M with a 75-82 loss.- The Ladyjacks are averaging 85.9 points a game and having a scoring margin of 29.8, ranking them the fifth-best scoring offense in the country.- The team is led by Stephanie Visscher, who is averaging 13.6 points a game.- Avery Brittingha leads the team in rebounds with 5.4 a game.- SFA is coming off a successful 2020-21 campaign as the team made the NCAA Tournament after posting a 24-3 regular season record.