Thread: I know we aren't supposed to be controversial here but

    Default I know we aren't supposed to be controversial here but

    But Stockton claimed hes certain the vaccines are harmful.

    I can see it on the Internet, he said. And I know people. So indisputable.

    The latest in his antivax nonsense

    https://www.nydailynews.com/sports/b...tfa-story.html
    Nauseating….stick to sports John Stockton.

    The more people remain unvaccinated the greater the likelihood of further mutations and a new variant popping up that may be more deadly and capable of eluding current vaccines. University needs to distance itself from Stockton’s views on this ASAP.

    Omicron variant already proving to be more contagious and capable of infecting people who are fully vaccinated and boosted. Essentially 1/2 way to a deadly variant that could do more devastation if this one mutates into a deadlier version….only a matter of when not if until vaccination rates worldwide improve dramatically.
    Even though I care a lot about my basketball opinions, they are like comparing a bicycle to a championship motorcycle who is our coach. . ZagsGoZags
