Thread: Other Games: FRI - 12. 10. 21

Other Games: FRI - 12. 10. 21

    Other Games: FRI - 12. 10. 21

    Murray State 74, Memphis 72

    Loyola Chicago 69, Vanderbilt 58

    DePaul 62, Louisville 55

    Bellarmine 89, Midway 39


    They go to school. They do their homework. They shake hands. They say please and thank you. But once you throw that ball up, they will rip your heart out and watch you bleed. -- Jay Bilas
    Default

    Penny needs more 5 stars or bigger checks.
    Default

    Penny needs more 5 stars or bigger checks.
    "Penny" is what his salary should be.


    They go to school. They do their homework. They shake hands. They say please and thank you. But once you throw that ball up, they will rip your heart out and watch you bleed. -- Jay Bilas
    Default

    Penny needs more 5 stars or bigger checks.
    this is what happens when you don't have a point guard
