Thread: USA Basketball Assistant Coach --- Mark Few

USA Basketball Assistant Coach --- Mark Few
Adrian Wojnarowski
@wojespn
2h
USA Basketball is finalizing a decision to name Steve Kerr as the next national coach with an assistant coaching staff that will include Monty Williams, Erik Spoelstra and Mark Few, sources tell ESPN. A formal announcement is expected in the near future.
Now if we could start closing on titles, Mark Few would be the next Krzyzewski.
Originally Posted by Reborn
Go Zags!!!
