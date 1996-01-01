Thread: USA Basketball Assistant Coach --- Mark Few

Results 1 to 2 of 2

USA Basketball Assistant Coach --- Mark Few

    Zagdawg
    Feb 2007
    Spokane Valley
    Adrian Wojnarowski
    2h
    USA Basketball is finalizing a decision to name Steve Kerr as the next national coach with an assistant coaching staff that will include Monty Williams, Erik Spoelstra and Mark Few, sources tell ESPN. A formal announcement is expected in the near future.
    zagdontzig
    Mar 2016
    Now if we could start closing on titles, Mark Few would be the next Krzyzewski.
    Go Zags!!!
