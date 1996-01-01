A fluid Bracketology -- Baylor now #1 of #1s
https://www.espn.com/espn/feature/st...ness-men-field
The next three months are going to be interesting, fun as this all sorts out. For the Zags, they've got a lot of newbies/youngsters finding their game. This season's tougher top-WCC teams will provide quality opportunities for adjustments/growth till the Big Dance. (Hope USF can stay undefeated till start of league play.)
IMO, we've GOT to beat Texas Tech (#8 Seed) to maintain/solidify our #1 Seed.
USF #11 Seed
SMC #10 Seed
BYU #6 Seed
Yeah, we're "The Champs," uh-huh!