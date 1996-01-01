Woohoo Go Fund Me
Mods pleases move this but after people can see. I didnt want this lost in the thread, but also didnt want to make another thread either, but this does need posted separately in my opinion (for at least a little while)
Woohoo does have a GoFundMen if some of you want to donate to his family.
https://www.gofundme.com/f/chase-fam...zgCtPJpttuIrGw
Its kind of lost on Ashleys Facebook too so Im not sure many people have seen it at all. They will need help AND ITS CHRISTMAS TIME TOO. Lets all give them some support if you can!
