Obviously the team is having some trouble with its own turnovers. What I want to ask is, why isn’t this team forcing more opponent turnovers? According to KenPom, the Zags are 282nd in defensive turnovers and 245th in steals in division 1. Given how electric this team is in transition, you’d think we’d want to focus on forcing turnovers. And we certainly have the quickness and length this year to do it. So, what gives?





