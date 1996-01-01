Thread: Gonzaga vs Merrimack Post Game thoughts and analysis

Gonzaga 80
Merrymack 55
I believe that if Gonzaga had played another top 20 team tonight that they would have lost. The reason I believe this is that our guards were 0-11 from behind the 3 point line, shooting and 3-16 for the game. You just cannnot beat a really good team with that kind of shooting by your guards. And your leading guard, Nembhard scores 2 points and only has 2 assists. Bolton, who is the #2 guard had 3 assists but 4 turnovers. To have more turnovers than assists is not a good stat. As a team Gonzaga had 17 assists and 17 turnovers. That is a horrible stat for a Gonzaga team. Our starting bigs: Timme and Holmgren hat 8 turnovers between them and only 3 assists (all by Holmgren). So that means that our All American, Timme had 4 turnovers and 0 assists. When I look at these negative stats I surely can see how we get beat by a team like Alabama. There was one big who did come to play, and that was Watson, who had a very good game in my opinion, especially with his passing and rebounding, and do some good scoring. He had 5 assists and 3 steals, with only one turnover.
On the positive side to the analysis, I thought Holmgren had a pretty good game in some areas. He hit 2-4 from behind the 3 point line. He scored 15 points and had 15 rebounds. 15 and 15 for a big is a preety good game. If he did not have those 4 turnovers he would have had a real good game, imo. Also he had 3 assists (Timme had 0 assists). Strawthere had a good game as well, scoring 15 and made two three's. The free-throw shooting was back where it should be at 75%. They hit 15=20.
I thought the defense was much better, but Merrimack is not the best offensive team in the country; so it's really a little hard to evaluatge the D. I will say that Merrimack missed a lot of wide open 3's that Alabama would have made.
As you can tell I feel it was not a good game by the Zags, especially our guards. I'm not sure what they're going to do about it. Few can not put those shots in for his players. Also the turnovers are wayyyy to high still, and for this game the assists were really low for a good Gonzaga team. So that's about it for this game. The team does not play Sunday so they will have more time to practice. Maybe those guards will spend some time in the gym shooting. I was a good shooting guard in my day, and there were times that I lost my shot, and the only way to get it back, imo, is to get in the gym and shoot, shoot and shoot. When shooting is this bad, it is definitely poor mechanics, imo. And the players, and maybe a coach or two, need to find out how to straighten out the poor mechanic.
For instant, I will close this with. Timme's poor shooting from the foul line is poor mechanics. When I take a look at his shoot, his weight is leaning too much backwards. He is not balanced. I do not know if anyone else sees this, but I do. I see him leaning slightly backwards, and his weight should be either completely balanced or leaning very slightly forward. Enough from me.
Go Zags!!!