View Poll Results: BZ Bulldog of the Game

Voters
30. You may not vote on this poll

  • Bolton

    0 0%

  • Strawther

    1 3.33%

  • Watson

    16 53.33%

  • Holmgren

    8 26.67%

  • Timme

    5 16.67%

  • Someone else? Who?

    0 0%
Results 1 to 6 of 6

Thread: BZ Bulldog of the Game - Merrimack

  1. Today, 07:55 PM #1
    Martin Centre Mad Man's Avatar
    Martin Centre Mad Man
    Martin Centre Mad Man is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Apr 2009
    Location
    Moms Basement
    Posts
    8,129

    Default BZ Bulldog of the Game - Merrimack

    The Zags continue to struggle with turnovers and lackluster three-point shooting, but a dominant performance on the boards helps. The Zags outrebound Merrimack 56-20 in a big win.

    Who is tonights BZ Bulldog of the Game?
    Gonzaga has defeated Baylor, Illinois, Virginia, Duke, North Carolina, Kansas, UCLA, Arizona, Creighton, Oklahoma, Florida State, Texas A&M, Oregon, Iowa, West Virginia, Auburn, USC, and Washington over just the past three seasons.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 07:58 PM #2
    LongIslandZagFan's Avatar
    LongIslandZagFan
    LongIslandZagFan is online now Moderator
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    On an island that is long
    Posts
    13,959

    Default

    Went with Watty
    "And Morrison? He did what All-Americans do. He shot daggers in the daylight and stole a win." - Steve Kelley (Seattle Times)

    "Gonzaga is a special place, with special people!" - Dan Dickau #21

    Foo me once shame on you, Foo me twice shame on me.

    2012 Foostrodamus - Foothsayer of Death
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 08:00 PM #3
    TacomaZAG
    TacomaZAG is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Mar 2007
    Location
    Tacoma, WA
    Posts
    1,657

    Default

    Went with Drew. Quick moves tonight, too quick for the double to come. OTOH, continued horrible 3-pt shooting (23%, under 20% before the garbage 3 at the end) and WAY too many TO's (17). Both those things are going to haunt the team come March and April if they don't get them fixed. Both Nemby and Bolton 0'fer from behind the arc tonight. FT's better tonight, gotta keep those at 70%+ as a team.

    Lots to work on, lot of good things as well.

    Go ZAGS
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 08:03 PM #4
    zagfan1
    zagfan1 is online now Professional Zag Fan
    Join Date
    Nov 2007
    Posts
    528

    Default

    Went with Watson. Great rebounding and passing.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  5. Today, 08:23 PM #5
    katman50
    katman50 is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    The Rock
    Posts
    1,115

    Default

    Watson. A couple boneheaded plays on his part, but all in all, a good game. Keep it up, Anton!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  6. Today, 08:35 PM #6
    daskim
    daskim is online now Kennel Club Material
    Join Date
    Feb 2020
    Posts
    236

    Default

    Watson. The kid contributes in so many areas.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules