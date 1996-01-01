Thread: BZ Bulldog of the Game - Merrimack

The Zags continue to struggle with turnovers and lackluster three-point shooting, but a dominant performance on the boards helps. The Zags outrebound Merrimack 56-20 in a big win.
Who is tonights BZ Bulldog of the Game?
Bolton
Strawther
Watson
Holmgren
Timme
Someone else? Who?
Went with Watty
Went with Drew. Quick moves tonight, too quick for the double to come. OTOH, continued horrible 3-pt shooting (23%, under 20% before the garbage 3 at the end) and WAY too many TO's (17). Both those things are going to haunt the team come March and April if they don't get them fixed. Both Nemby and Bolton 0'fer from behind the arc tonight. FT's better tonight, gotta keep those at 70%+ as a team.
Lots to work on, lot of good things as well.
Go ZAGS
Went with Watson. Great rebounding and passing.
Watson. A couple boneheaded plays on his part, but all in all, a good game. Keep it up, Anton!
Watson. The kid contributes in so many areas.